Seven brush trucks and about 20 firefighters from across the midwest stationed at the Abilene Fire Department Tuesday. The Kansas Forest Service sent similar units of firefighters and trucks across Kansas in anticipation of fires April 4 as the National Weather Service Topeka office placed Dickinson County and surrounding counties in a Red Flag Warning.
Jeremy Stuck, Abilene Fire Department assistant fire chief, said Mike Neely, state fire management officer for the Kansas Forest Service, contacted the department April 3 about prepositioning a resource unit at their station due to the dangerous fire conditions. Stuck said Abilene was chosen because of the city’s closeness to Interstate70 and Kansas Highway15.
The fire department is hosting the unit until they leave and provide rooms if the unit needed to stay the night.
Bryce Haverkamp, Kansas Forest Service district fire management officer and leading the firefighters, said the unit at Abilene and others stationed across the state are directed by the Kansas Forest Service. Local fire departments can request aid if they cannot put out a blaze, and the service directs units to the fires as needed.
“Typically, when fire department’s have issues, they have a mutual aid system where they call their neighbors,” Haverkamp said. “Well, on days like today where their neighbors may be busy on other fires, so they may not have help. So that’s where these resources come into play.”
Units were sent out April 4 because of the dry conditions across the state. As the National Weather Service placed a Red Flag Warning in central and east Kansas, a major part of the state is also dry from moderate to exceptional drought conditions occurring for over a year, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“Just two weeks ago, we weren’t in that bad of a condition,” Haverkamp said. “We were pretty low key with our agency as far as not having a lot of state-assisted fires, and just in the last week it’s just drastically changed. Fuels have dried up tremendously. We’ve had a lot of state-assisted fires, a lot of big fires are happening. Conditions just change so fast in Kansas.”
Haverkamp said the service doesn’t call for out-of-state support and preposition units often, but the current weather conditions call for aid. Typically, Kansas more often sends out firefighters and trucks then asks for them.
“It’s a brotherly, kind of scratch each other’s back, neighborly component for fire service, and it’s pretty unique how it all comes together,” he said.
The firefighters and trucks stationed in Abilene are from North Dakota, South Dakota and the Kansas City metro area.
Haverkamp said his unit is on call to go anywhere in the state, not just fires in Dickinson County.
“Right now (Tuesday morning) at Topeka and the state emergency operation centers, we have our state partners that are all together and all monitoring the situation,” he said. “As activity picks up, then we start the discussion of, do we need to move, or if a request comes in, which group of resources is going to take that request based on the closeness of where the call is coming from.”
Conditions of a Red Flag Warning are high wind speeds, low humidity and the dryness of grass and other fuels, Haverkamp said. The weather conditions Tuesday saw wind speeds between 25-35 mph and 10% to 20% humidity, according to the National Weather Service.
“When we have fuels and really bad weather, it causes critical fire behavior,” Haverkamp said “You got to have multiple alignment of different elements to cause this type of fire behavior that we could see today.”
As of 4 p.m. April 4, Stuck said Haverkamp and the unit were still in Abilene and were awaiting orders. When they first arrived in Abilene, Haverkamp said they were not sure when they would leave.
The service also activated aircraft to help combat the fires, Haverkamp said, but the high winds Tuesday may have forced aircraft to stay on the ground. Extra ground resources were sent out to counteract the potential lack of aircraft.
Haverkamp said the best way to help prevent fires is to not do anything that would cause an ignition such as disposing of lit cigarettes into grass, welding, burning and mowing the lawn. He suggested anyone who has burned in the last week ensure no embers are alive in the burn pit. Abilene is currently in a burn ban.
“If you see (a fire), call right away because these fires will grow fast,” Haverkamp said. “In the two or three minutes it takes a fire department to respond, it could be out of that department’s hands already just with the first department being called for it.”
