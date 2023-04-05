 

Seven brush trucks and about 20 firefighters from across the midwest stationed at the Abilene Fire Department Tuesday. The Kansas Forest Service sent similar units of firefighters and trucks across Kansas in anticipation of fires April 4 as the National Weather Service Topeka office placed Dickinson County and surrounding counties in a Red Flag Warning. 

 

