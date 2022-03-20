Despite a couple of snowfalls in the past two weeks, Kansas becomes drier as D3 exceptional drought zones grow in the state, according to the March 17 U.S. Drought Monitor map for Kansas. The weather forecast, however, does predict rain for multiple days next week.
According to the map, a D3 zone has appeared in central Kansas, occupying parts of Rush, Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Stafford and Pawnee counties. In southern Kansas, the D3 zone has grown into four more counties: Harper, Cowley, Chautauqua and Montgomery counties. Out of the 105 counties in Kansas, 21 are now in a D3 or higher drought zone. The drought monitor first recorded the D3 zone in southern Kansas in their Nov. 23, 2021, map.
The D4 exceptional drought zone grew in the southwest corner of the state from a sliver of 0.02 percent of Kansas in the March 3 map to 1.66 percent of the state in the March 17 map. Parts of Morton, Stanton, Grant, Seward and Stevens counties are in the D4 zone. D4 is the highest level drought the U.S. Drought Monitor assigns. According to the drought monitor, historically observed impacts of a D4 drought in Kansas are all crops are severely impacted or not harvested; ground is cracking; Wildfires and large dust storms occur; All aquatic species and food chains are affected; fish kills occur; negative impact on the economy; and irrigation is turned off because the river has dried up.
Comparing the March 17 map to the March 3 map, the entire state is no longer in a drought zone. Parts of Wabaunsee, Labette and Crawford counties and the entire area of Cherokee County are in no drought zone, equalling 1.48 percent of the state not in a drought zone.
The D0 abnormally dry zone continues to be in eastern Kansas. The D0 zone shrank compared to the zone in the March 3 map, from the four counties no longer being dry and from the D1 moderate drought and higher zones encroaching from the north and south of the state.
The D2 severe drought zone continues to grow. The largest growth is in southern and central Kansas as the zone grows wider. In the Feb. 10 map, the D1 moderate drought zone covered the majority of Kansas in the central, south, west and north portions of the state. Now, the D2 zone covers mostly where the D1 zone used to be in the central, south, and north portions.
The drought zones in Dickinson County have remained the same. The county is split almost in half by a D1 zone and a D2 zone.
The March 17 map was created by Adam Hartman, meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. March 3’s map was created by Brad Rippley, U.S. analyst and Drought Monitor author for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For the High Plains summary for the March 17 map, Hartman wrote the drought in the High Plains worsened despite there being below-normal temperatures for the time of year in the region.
“This was particularly true across parts of eastern Nebraska and central Kansas, where high winds and below-normal 7-day precipitation only exacerbated ongoing short-term dryness brought about by a very dry winter season. Several of these areas have received only 5 to 20 percent of normal precipitation over the past 120 days and the fire risk has rapidly increased as a result,” wrote Hartman.
According to the National Weather Service website, Abilene’s weather forecast predicts there will be rain March 21 and March 22. For Monday, the percentage chance for rain is between 70-80 percent, and for Tuesday, the percentage chance for rain is 80 percent. The National Weather Service Topeka Office tracks weather for Abilene.
