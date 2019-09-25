Jo Schwartz of Abilene has been elected governor of the Kansas District of Kiwanis International at the organization’s convention in August in Wichita.
Schwartz will begin her leadership role on Tuesday when Kiwanis observes its new year.
Schwartz is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Abilene and has served in several Kiwanis leadership positions including Cub President, District K-kids Administrator, Division 4 Lt. Governor, Division Chair for the Eliminate Project and numerous other committees.
She also has traveled the USA helping to open new clubs. There are 78 clubs with more than 1,900 members in the Kansas District of Kiwanis, all dedicated to helping children in their communities and in communities around the world.
Schwartz has a dual membership with the Salina Kiwanis Club of which she helped open.
In Kansas, Kiwanis clubs support their communities with large and small projects such as purchasing nursery rhyme books for newborns or going big with splash pools and playground equipment for children’s parks.
“I became interested in Kiwanis when a local member invited me to a club meeting. I was like most people and attended with the thought of never returning.
But after learning all that they did, I knew I wanted to belong to a club like that.” said Schwartz.
“Kids need Kiwanis, in my community and around the world, and being a part of a global service organization allows me to serve locally and be a part of a greater effort.” Schwartz is the first member of the Abilene club to attain the level of District Governor.
During her leadership year, Schwartz hopes to bring a new Kiwanis led program called “Don’t Meth With Us” to all fifth grade students across Kansas and will assist to open more new clubs to help our district serve more children.
