Besides the many duties offered by county treasurers’ offices across Kansas, they also handle motor vehicle transactions for the State of Kansas.
Unfortunately, Kansas treasurers are having to use county money to subsidize the state’s motor vehicle transactions. That’s because the state keeps the lion’s share of fee money coming in from Kansas motorists who buy tags, need replacement titles or other things.
In brief, the fees the counties are allowed to keep come “nowhere close to the actual cost of running the motor vehicle operations,” according to a letter written by Dickinson County Treasurer Leah Hern addressed to Dickinson County Commissioners.
“Utility fees should be utilized to pay for these services, not property taxpayers,” Hern wrote in the letter.
Hern met with Dickinson County Commissioners during the May 12 work session, telling them the Kansas County Treasurer’s Association (KCTA) is asking county commissioners to contact local state senators urging them to support passage of House Bill 2380.
The bill already passed the Kansas House of Representative with broad partisan support by a vote of 114 to 6.
“Overall, the counties are footing the bill for their employees to do the state’s work.” Hern told commissioners.
According to information on the Kansas Legislative website, the bill will “increase certain registration and title fees on vehicles for services performed by county treasurers and the division of vehicles and decrease certain fees related to administrative costs and disposition of such fees and eliminating the division of vehicles modernization surcharge.”
The bill, according to Hern’s letter, would:
* Enact a flat fee increase to $10 on most motor vehicle transactions. This is a very modest fee increase of $1.63 per transaction on average;
* Help ensure that user fees go towards supporting the motor vehicle offices, instead of placing the burden on county property taxpayers;
* Eliminates the $4 modernization fee surcharge, meaning passage of HB 2380 will result in a $2.37 overall fee decrease on most transactions;
* Eliminate the highly unpopular facility fee. Counties currently can charge up to $5 for in-person customers, Hern’s letter stated. Changing the law to a flat fee provides transparency for the customer and creates uniformity across the State.
Hern asked commissioners if they had looked closely at their motor vehicle receipts, noting it lists all kinds of fees that confuse customers who wonder where the money goes.
“It will make receipts more simplified and make more sense to taxpayers,” Hern said. “Plus, some of the fees will come off so some things will be less than they are now, some will be more. $1.63 is the average increase.
Commission
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson suggested that County Administrator Brad Homman send a letter on behalf of the commission to local state senators urging support of the bill; but Homman said he felt commissioners were more likely to get a response if they contacted the senators individually.
Homman said his letters and emails on behalf of the commission do not always get a response.
Commissioner Ron Roller said he has received a response from legislators when he has reached out individually.
Commissioners wondered why there was such huge support in the House, but not in the Senate.
Assistant County Administrator/Budget Director Janelle Dockendorf explained that some senators believe it is just another tax and therefore, are against it.
“The motor vehicle fund is supposed to pay for itself to pay for our employees to do the work, but it doesn’t,” Dockendorf said.
“So, we are doing work for the state,” added Commissioner Craig Chamberlin.
“And they’re (the state) collecting the lion’s share of the fee,” Dockendorf added.
For example, if a person comes in for a replacement title the county receives $2 of the fee charged, while the state keeps $8.
“We’re the ones doing all the work, but if something is incorrect they’re going to come back on us. They (the state) doesn’t take any responsibility,” Hern said.
Hern also said she doesn’t receive enough money from fees collected to even pay for the expensive toner to print off tag stickers.
“I just purchased four new printers that coming out of the tech fund, which is county money,” Hern said. “Thank goodness, I have that fund so I can save money and pay for those out of there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.