Kansas-based mystery writer Steven J. Kolbe visited the Abilene Public Library Monday where he presented a mystery writing workshop. Kolbe isn an English teacher in Holcomb and the author of “How Everything Turns Away,” a novel starring disgraced FBI agent Ezra James who finds himself sleuthing out the answers to a murder mystery.
The program itself lasted about an hour and attendees spent about half an hour afterwards asking questions and engaging in discussion with Kolbe.
“It was well-attended,” he said. “I think people asked a lot of good questions and had a lot of good feedback.”
About eight people attended the program and after they had left, he said he hoped people came away with a better understanding of how to write mystery novels that are engaging and enjoyable for readers.
“There is a structure to the mystery novel,” Kolbe said. “If they want to write mysteries, there’s an audience out there … If they are wanting to be a writer, there is an avenue for that.”
During the program, he handed out a worksheet attendees could use to build their own characters and offered advice.
“Hopefully people got something that they can use in their own writing moving forward,” he said.
He suggested people who want to write their own mystery novels spend time both reading and writing.
“Good readers make good writers,” Kolbe said.
He encouraged people to read in the genre they want to write in.
“Read a lot of mysteries,” he said. “Look at some craft books or essays or YouTube videos about the art of writing mysteries and then just put in the time to write it.”
In his own work, he said he tried to plot things out before starting work on a novel.
“Before I write, I say a little prayer and I have my writing time,” he said. “And magic happens during the writing time. So I can say, here are the three characters, here’s their objective, here’s what’s going ti happen and as I write different things will happen and different inspiration will come and tangents will open up. And things that I’ve been researching but didn’t think I was going to use — that will come forward and I get to have a real experience with that characters moving around in the world and trying to solve the mystery. So I try to let it be organic in the moment.”
Kolbe ended up at Abilene Public Library after reaching out to every library system in Kansas as part of a tour to promote his book.
He’s familiar with the community and the newspaper, having worked for the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle for a period of time after college.
“I’m familiar with Abilene and I thought it would be a good addition to the tour,” Kolbe said.
Library Director Wendy Moulton she was pleased with the turnout for the program and that Kolbe’s book had been added to the collection.
“I think there were several people really interested in what (Kolbe) had to say,” she said. “Hopefully they came out with something good.”
