There’s an entire world waiting for young people who want to reach out and grab the adventures happening outside of Kansas. For one young lady with ties to Dickinson County, that adventure has brought her to a ship in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Santorini.
On Dec. 13 Sara Whitlock, daughter of Marilyn Beem and granddaughter of Karen and Jim Beem of Navarre, boarded a geology research vessel, which she will call home until Feb. 11.
“The scientists on board are trying to get a better understanding of the underwater system of volcanoes beneath Santorini and the surrounding islands,” Whitlock said. “This system has had many explosions in the past, so they hope to understand what might cause future explosions in order to keep people on Santorini safe.”
Scientists are also trying to compile a complete history of previous explosions, because the current research using samples taken on land from nearby islands is interrupted and missing some periods of time, she said.
Santorini, also known as Thera, is a Greek island in the southern Aegean Sea and part of a group of islands called Cyclades. According to https://www.santorini-view.com, its major feature is the volcano that played an important role as it formed the island and offered it its unique terrain morphology.
“The volcanic caldera, which covers the west side of the island, constitutes a big part of its natural beauty and makes it a special place,” the website states.
As outreach officer, Whitlock’s job aboard the ship is to share the scientific work with people on shore, which includes children in school, U.S. and international media outlets and museums.
“I do this by holding zoom tours of the ship to teach school and community groups about the science on board, and I also work with journalists to schedule interviews as they are covering the expedition,” she said. “I'm doing this from onboard the ship for the two months that the expedition is at sea collecting samples, but I'll keep doing media outreach after the expedition. The scientists will have a research paper about their work written up in the next six months to a year, and that will be when scientific outlets are most likely to cover it.”
For a young lady from Kansas, Whitlock said being chosen for the job is, “An incredible opportunity to see a unique type of scientific research in action.”
“The samples of muds and volcanic products that the scientists are pulling up from under the ocean have never been seen before. These are the deepest samples anyone has ever taken from the Aegean sea, which means the scientists are getting to read a whole new chapter of Earth's history for the first time.”
One of those chapters is from a massive explosion of the volcano underneath Santorini during the Late Bronze Age, which may have played a role in the decline of Minoan Civilization on nearby Crete.
“It's really rewarding for me to get to help translate the excitement that the scientists are feeling so that everyone else gets to be excited about it too,” she said. “I'm enjoying working with school kids to help them get excited about science and consider scientific careers in their future.”
The excitement and rewards, however, don’t come without challenges. Being away from family, especially over the holidays has been the most difficult part so far.
“My parents and I had an early Christmas in November before I got on board, but I was still a little sad (on Christmas Day) when the family gathered without me,” she said. “The team on the ship did have a lovely celebration on board, though, and I've enjoyed getting to know the scientists who are on the expedition with me.”
There are 117 people living on the ship. Of those, 51 are part of the science party and 66 are crew members.
Living on a ship for two months is exhilarating but there is little free time, she said. They work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week.
“I won't be doing much resting until I get home,” she said. “But it's important that the scientists get as much work as possible done during these two months, so the challenging schedule is in place for a reason.”
Over dinner she has about 45 minutes to chat with colleagues before going to the gym for a workout.
“The absolute best part of being on the ship, though, are the sunrises and sunsets,” she said. “We're nestled in between several of the Cyclades islands so the scenery is just stunning. A group tends to gather on the decks every day to watch the sunrise and sunset.
BREAKOUT
Via Zoom, Sara Whitlock can give free tours of the ship and information about the project to groups anywhere in the world. The tours take 40 to 45 minutes and students can see the scientists as they work and ask them questions.
“It’s a great way for students to learn about scientific careers and see some young scientists they could aspire to be like,” Whitlock said. “I would love to work with some Kansas schools,” she said.
Anyone interested in setting up a tour can visit https://joidesresolution.org/about-the-jr/live-video-events-with-the-joides-resolution/ for more information.
