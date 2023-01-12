Vanderpool goes over one of her favorite books with Solomon 7th and 8th graders

Award-winning Kansas author Clare Vanderpool goes over one of her favorite books “Half Magic” by Edward Eager with some of Solomon Middle School’s 7th and 8th graders.

 Jayshaun Jones

Clare Vanderpool of Wichita, Kansas visited each of Solomon’s schools Jan. 11. Vanderpool is a Newbery award-winning children’s book author. Invited as a guest speaker, she spoke to different grades about being an author, the process of writing a book, and her at-home life with her husband and kids. 

Vanderpool earned her college degree in English and Elementary Education. She said she first wanted to become a writer in the fifth grade but didn’t start professionally until she was 29 years old. Part of what made that decision for her was the birth of her first child.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.