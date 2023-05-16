4-H’ers from around the state were in Abilene Saturday for the annual Wild Bill Hickok Sheep, Swine and Meat Goat Shoot-Out.
“It’s a spring livestock show that is coordinated by a committee of our Dickinson County 4-H Council,” said Jill Martinson, 4-H youth development agent. “We have youth and adult volunteers that work together in planning the show.”
The show provides an educational experience for youth in the 4-H/FFA livestock programs and gives them an opportunity practice livestock handling skills and further their knowledge of livestock production.
The swine were first up in the show ring, followed by the meat goats. While the goats were being judged 4-H’ers prepped their sheep. Among them was William Lukert, 11 and his sister Ashlyn Lukert, 7, both enrolled in the Maple Hill Hustlers 4-H Club in Wabaunsee County.
With temperatures in the low 80s the siblings hosed each other off while also cleaning their lambs.
“We wash the lambs to both make them look pretty for a judge and overall to keep their hygiene up,” William said. “Like humans, if we don’t clean them, flies will be attracted to them, it’ll mess up their wool, and as 4-H’ers we really don’t want that.”
As they prepared for their turn in the ring, the two talked about some of the challenges of showing the animals.
“The hardest part is probably setting them up,” Ashlyn said. “You want to brace them.”
Her brother explained that bracing is what they do when they encourage the sheep to flex the muscles in their loin and legs.
“What that does is it makes their muscles pop,” he said. “It’s good way for you to win.”
He said another challenge in showing the sheep is learning how to walk them.
“Sheep are slow learners,” he said. “They need time and effort to be able to walk with them, play with them and bond with them.”
