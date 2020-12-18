Kale Strunk, a 15-year member of the Abilene Fire Department, is the new interim fire chief effective Monday, Dec. 21.
“After reviewing applications and conducting interviews with potential candidates, I decided to appoint Kale Strunk to serve as interim fire chief,” said Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz.
“My reasoning behind this decision is that with my March 1, 2021 retirement, I would not be here to support the new chief. I think it is in the best interest of both the City of Abilene and the applicants to have the next City Manager form their leadership team by hiring the new chief.”
Strunk’s appointment follows the retirement of Fire Chief Bob Sims. Sims served 40 years as a firefighter and almost 20 years as chief.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as interim fire chief,” Strunk said. “I have a desire to continue serving the community and serving the citizens of Abilene and the surrounding community. I care about my community and my co-workers.”
Strunk began his career with the City of Abilene as a volunteer fighter in 2005. He joined the department full-time in 2006 and has served as the lead driver since January 2015.
He is a graduate of Abilene High School and Salina Area Technical School as both a certified auto mechanic and Certified EMT-B.
