MINNEAPOLIS — To prepare for the upcoming spring calving season, the Central Kansas, River Valley, and Post Rock Extension Districts will be hosting a K-State Calving School in late January.
This program will outline overall calving management and increase knowledge, practical skills, and the number of live calves raised.
The meeting will begin with dinner sponsored by MULTIMIN 90 and a presentation from Shawn Ryan, MULTIMIN USA technical sales representative for Kansas and Nebraska. After the meal, Cade Rensink and Brett Melton, livestock production agents for the Central Kansas and River Valley Extension Districts, respectively, will discuss environmental considerations for cow-calf health and performance.
To cap off the evening, Dr. AJ Tarpoff, K-State Extension beef veterinarian, will outline the stages of the normal calving process and tips to handle difficult calving situations as well as when and how to intervene to assist cows and young heifers.
Tarpoff will engage the audience by illustrating these points and demonstrating proper use of calving equipment on a life-size cow and calf model.
The school will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the K-State Polytechnic College Center Conference Room, 2310 Centennial Road, Salina.
There is no cost to attend, but participants need to RSVP by Jan. 17 either by visiting www.postrock.ksu.edu (Events), calling (785) 392-2147, or emailing crensink@ksu.edu.
