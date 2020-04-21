The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a mill and overlay project on Kansas Highway 4 from Hope to U.S. 77 by Herington in Dickinson County for approximately 8 miles on Thursday.
Work will occur during daylight hours with flaggers and a pilot car to move traffic through the work zone. Drivers should expect a delay of up to 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules.
Shilling Construction Company of Manhattan is the prime contractor for this project at a cost of $1 million. The contractor has scheduled this project to be completed in late May 2020, weather permitting.
