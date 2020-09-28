The Kansas Department of Transportation will close Kansas Highway 4 in Dickinson County for culvert replacement. Culvert replacement will occur approximately 3-1/4 miles west of the Kansas Highway 15 and K-4 intersection.
Road closure for through traffic will extend west from K-15 to Carlton. During closure, please utilize the signed detour via local county blacktop roads.
Work is to be completed later that evening, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.