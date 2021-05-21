A 14-year-old female juvenile, reported missing from Topeka, was taken into custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Dickinson and Saline counties, according to information from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident began at 5:13 a.m. Thursday, May 20 when a Dickinson County deputy attempted to stop a 2020 Nissan Versa that was traveling west on Interstate 70 near mile marker 269 for a traffic violation.
The driver refused to stop and accelerated to speeds in excess of 110 mph.
The deputy pursued the vehicle into Saline County where the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department assisted.
Stop Sticks were successfully deployed near mile marker 252 in Saline County allowing a safe ending to the pursuit. The juvenile driver was taken into custody without further incident.
Further investigation revealed the juvenile had been reported missing April 10 from Topeka and the 2020 Nissan had recently been stolen from Junction City.
The incident remains under investigation.
