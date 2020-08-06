Jury trials put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas can now return and, according to Judge Benjamin Sexton, that could be soon in the Dickinson County District Court.
The Kansas Supreme Court on Tuesday issued guidelines for courts to safely resume jury trials.
Dale E. Wuthnow appeared in district court via Zoom on Wednesday on three separate complaints. Wuthnow entered an innocent plea and is awaiting a jury trial.
Sexton on Wednesday said that the Ad Hoc Jury Task Force has set up guideline. He said the district court would be submitting its plan soon.
“I feel very confident that the plan will be approved,” Sexton said. He said that the Wuthnow case will be a priority once plans are in place for a jury trial.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we canceled jury trials to comply with statewide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “Since then, through innovation and access to videoconferencing technology, state courts have resumed hearing most cases with the exception of jury trials.”
The Supreme Court created the Ad Hoc Jury Task Force in early June specifically to recommend best practices courts will follow to protect the health of jurors and other courtroom participants so jury trials can resume.
“I speak for the entire court when I say I am grateful for the time task force members devoted to this project and for the speed at which they produced their report,” Luckert said.
“Many variables impact which task force recommendations a court will need to adopt, including the physical layout of the court, local needs, and available resources,” Luckert said. “The mandates and guidance document articulates the Supreme Court’s expectations to provide for juror education and safety, and public and media access to proceedings.”
According to the task force report, “While virtual proceedings work well for many types of hearings, the transition for jury trials is not as smooth. The right to trial by jury is the bedrock of the judicial system, amplified in a multitude of Constitutional and statutory provisions. Courts should examine the possible use of virtual proceedings for civil cases and grand juries while conducting criminal proceedings in-person, absent a clear waiver from the defendant.”
