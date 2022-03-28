Deniece Carlson, owner of the Chapman Sears Hometown Store, is preparing to retire after 15 years of running the Sears in Junction City. She has now moved her business inside of the building Londeen’s Hardware & Furniture is in. The Sears is in the room behind the Londeen’s business floor. In the next few months, Carlson will sell the Sears to Rick and Kim Johnson, owners of Londeen’s, and become a part-time employee at the Sears.
“There’s good days,” Carlson said. “Sometimes you think ‘ah, I wish I hadn’t done it,’ but most days it’s like ‘this is great.’”
“We wanted to continue the mom-and-pop theme of the store,” Rick Johnson said. “Do it Best is the biggest hardware store chain in America, so we have access to over 67,000 (stock-keeping units), so if we don’t stock it we can get it typically. Course Sears has their thing too and all kinds of inventory. We just felt like this was an opportunity to bring another business to Chapman. It’s providing one full-time job and two part-time jobs on top of what the hardware store has.”
When Carlson decided to retire, her son-in-law, who lives in Chapman, told Rick Johnson about her decision. The son-in-law relayed to Carlson on Johnson’s behalf that he wanted to purchase the business. Carlson said Johnson was enthusiastic about purchasing the business, and the two worked out details from there.
“We sold appliances already, and we sell furniture,” Rick Johnson said. “With the Sears, we get all the name brands and a much bigger variety than what I had from the smaller ones. The name recognition, that sort of thing. We just felt it made more sense.”
Johnson said Londeen’s was in the middle of remodeling when the Sears’ opportunity appeared. The Londeen’s remodeling, which started April 2021, is on hold while the store remodels the room where Sears is now to meet Sears’ standards.
“It’s been an awful lot of work because we had to remodel that room back there to (meet) Sears specs, but it’s also been fun,” Rick Johnson said.
Currently, Johnson is waiting for the Sears’ signage to arrive. The business is also going to create an entrance into the Sears on West Fifth Street. Then the staff will go back to remodeling Londeen’s by rearranging the store, placing new shelves and sanding the floors.
Johnson plans on hosting a grand opening to show off the Londeen’s remodeling and the Sears.
Johnson said Carlson’s “tremendous following” in Junction City stuck with the business as it moved to Chapman. Now the store is closer to the customers in the west and south.
“It’s been a very good, positive move. I’ve just appreciated everyone supporting me for 15 years, and they’re still coming this way,” Carlson said. “It’s not a big jump, but I’ve had people from White City and Herington call and (say) ‘thank you so much for staying in (business) and moving closer to us.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.