After being absent for two summers, the Abilene Parks and Recreation Department’s Independence Day celebration will be back in full swing Sunday, July 4 from morning to night this year.
The day-long celebration will be held at Eisenhower Park and includes events for all ages to enjoy.
• 6:45 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony
• 7 a.m. Start of 5K Road Race
• 7:45 a.m. Start of 1 Mile Fun Run and 2 Mile Walk
• 8 a.m. Start of Mud Volleyball and 3 on 3 Basketball
• 8:30 Rocket Run Awards
• 9 a.m. Start of Pedal Power Tractor Pull and 4 on 4 Sand Volleyball
• 10 a.m. Start of Baby Beauty
• 10:30 a.m. Frog & Turtle Races
• Noon Free Hot Dog Feed and Start of Pool Activities
• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free Swim at Abilene Municipal Pool
• 8 p.m. Start of City Band Performance, located at Bandshell
• 9:45 p.m. Fireworks
Residents can pre-register for events at the Abilene Parks and Recreation Department, located at 1020 NW 8th St.
The 5K Road Race costs $20, while the 2 Mile Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run costs $10.
For those who want just the t-shirt and not the sweat, they can register as a Couch Potato for $10 and get the same shirt.
Activities at the pool and the Hot Dog Feed are free to the public that Sunday.
To learn more about the 4th of July celebration, visit Abilene Parks and Recreation’s Facebook Page.
