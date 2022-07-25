Church

The Carlton Presbyterian Church will hold closing services Aug. 31. The church was founded in 1886.

The Carlton Presbyterian Church will hold closing services on Sunday, July 31. The church will gather for their final Sunday morning service at 10 am at 255 Peck Street in Carlton. The Rev Don Schroeder will lead the service which will include the observance of the Lord’s Supper. The community and especially those whose families have been associated with the congregation are invited to the closing service at 2:00 pm that afternoon. The afternoon service will be conducted by a commission appointed by the Presbytery of Northern Kansas. Following the service, those attending are invited to a time of fellowship, reminiscing, and browsing the historical displays.

On April 1, 1886, a number of people drove to Solomon, where Solomon Presbytery was in regular session, and signed a petition expressing their desire for the organization of a congregation at Carlton. A commission, consisting of the Reverends J.R. Cooper, E.M. Halbert, and Elders E.W. Blair and O.G. Blair was appointed on April 3, 1886, to organize the church at the earliest convenience.

 

