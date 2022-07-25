The Carlton Presbyterian Church will hold closing services on Sunday, July 31. The church will gather for their final Sunday morning service at 10 am at 255 Peck Street in Carlton. The Rev Don Schroeder will lead the service which will include the observance of the Lord’s Supper. The community and especially those whose families have been associated with the congregation are invited to the closing service at 2:00 pm that afternoon. The afternoon service will be conducted by a commission appointed by the Presbytery of Northern Kansas. Following the service, those attending are invited to a time of fellowship, reminiscing, and browsing the historical displays.
On April 1, 1886, a number of people drove to Solomon, where Solomon Presbytery was in regular session, and signed a petition expressing their desire for the organization of a congregation at Carlton. A commission, consisting of the Reverends J.R. Cooper, E.M. Halbert, and Elders E.W. Blair and O.G. Blair was appointed on April 3, 1886, to organize the church at the earliest convenience.
The church was organized on April 12, 1886, at the Carlton schoolhouse. There were seventeen charter members with Rev E.M. Halbert being the first pastor. 13 members came from Mt. Pleasant Church, two from the Fairview Methodist Church, one from Holland United Presbyterian Church, and one from the Presbyterian Church of Moscow Ohio.
Over the last 136 years 29 ministers have served the Carlton church. Some regularly installed pastors, some served as temporary supply ministers, and some were lay ministers. The longest serving pastor was the Rev. Charles Norman who served as temporary supply minister from 1993 to 2013. Resigning only a few weeks before his death. Over the last eight years, The Rev Don Schroeder of Salina has been the appointed session moderator and has scheduled pulpit supply for each Sunday. Rev. Schroeder usually preached one Sunday each month and Rev. Bill Marshall of Abilene has filled the pulpit two Sundays most months. The other Sundays have been covered by lay preachers from the Presbytery of Northern Kansas’ pulpit supply list.
The high mark of the church was before and during the 1950’s. When the church had several Sunday School classes, a twenty-voice choir, a small bell choir and several other fellowship and ministry groups. Average church attendance in 1956 was 87 and 75 in 1961.
As the membership and attendance have slipped to a handful of faithful but aging members and friends, the session decided the time had come to close the ministry of the church. The Presbytery of Northern Kansas was asked to appoint a commission to walk with the session and congregation through the last few months. As an on-going legacy the Carlton Presbyterian Church Scholarship has been established with the Dickinson County Community Foundation.
A history of the congregation written for the 125th anniversary concludes: We’re a small country church in a rural, farming community. Many of our young people have gone to college and then on to where they can find jobs in their respective fields. We may be small in numbers, older in years, but very faithful and always willing to lend a helping hand in time of need. Many depend on God and the elements for their farming incomes, others with very limited incomes, some with businesses, all working together to make it work.
