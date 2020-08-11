TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed four members. including District Judge Benjamin Sexton, to the Kansas Sentencing Commission.
Sexton serves in the 8th Judicial District, composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.
The Legislature established the commission to evaluate sentencing guidelines and advise and recommend changes to the secretary of corrections and legislators.
The chief justice or a designee of the Supreme Court serves on the 17-member commission, and the Supreme Court also appoints two district court judges and a court services officer. Other commission members represent the attorney general, public defenders, defense counsel, district attorneys, the secretary of corrections, the state parole board, community corrections, legislators, and the general public.
Also reappointed members will serve two-year terms ending June 30, 2022. They are:
• District Judge W. Lee Fowler, who serves in the 5th Judicial District, composed of Chase and Lyon counties;
• Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Hill;
• Spence Koehn, court services specialist in the Kansas judicial branch Office of Judicial Administration.
