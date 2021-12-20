JRI Hospitality has announced that it will temporarily close The Farmhouse in Abilene on Dec. 31 to conduct extensive renovations and upgrades on the iconic local restaurant.
JRI hopes to reopen The Farmhouse by the end of 2022 after completing its renovation and transform it into a farm-to-table concept. All employees of The Farmhouse will have an opportunity to work at other JRI restaurants during this renovation period.
Founded in 2011, JRI Hospitality owns and operates over 80 restaurants, including Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Mokas Cafe, The Original Grande, and Chompie’s Restaurants. JRI is projected to expand its reach with 20 projects per year in the next few years, with the goal of ensuring everyone in the United States can enjoy its line of brands.
The Farmhouse, formerly Mr. K’s Farmhouse, has a colorful history. It was purchased and opened on Friday the 13th in 1939 by a woman named Lena, who operated the restaurant until she retired in 1974 and personally fed each guest — including former president Dwight Eisenhower. After a 20-year hiatus, the property was purchased by Ed and June Kuntz, longtime restaurateurs in Abilene.
JRI Hospitality purchased and took over operations of the restaurant in June 2021. The two-story farmhouse is an iconic local structure located at 407 S. Van Buren Street.
Jason Ingermanson, founder and CEO of JRI Hospitality, said the company is planning to honor the restaurant’s rich history while enhancing the overall dining experience for patrons.
“We know just how important this restaurant is to the Abilene community, and we want to honor its place in the city’s history,” Ingermanson said. “Our goal is a simple one — to make it better than ever before. We plan on doing this by enhancing the overall menu and focusing extensively on making the menu as fresh and locally sourced as possible while modernizing the building itself for generations to come.”
JRI Hospitality’s restaurants are located in 15 states. The company is a franchisee of the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers brand and is actively working to attract new franchisees for the three brands that it owns — Mokas Cafe, The Original Grande, and Chompie’s Restaurants. The company’s focus on one-of-a-kind restaurant experiences and quality customer service is helping fuel the demand for its brands across the country.
For more information on JRI Hospitality, visit jriusa.com.
