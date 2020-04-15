Abilene Middle School eighth-grader Abigail Corl received a gift from the Jordan Canfield family, a new Permobile.
Abigail was born with Spina Bifida, which, in her case, caused her to be paralyzed from the waist down.
“I was praying for a miracle, and it happened,” said Karen Corl, Abigail’s mother. “The Canfield family was that miracle. For the first time, Abigail can see what is in the microwave, versus having to feel around. Now she can do things we take for granted.” The benefits of the new chair allow for increased circulation, added strength, balance, bone density, skin integrity, and independence. The new chair will enable Abigal to sit, stand, and recline, which is now Abigail’s favorite as it allows her to read in a comfortable position.
“I heard about Abigail’s situation from my mom, Sandy Canfield,” stated Canfield.
Following a family discussion, they knew they wanted to act.
“My daughter, Zoe, was an integral part of this process. She was involved in every phone call, and every conversation. Being charitable and helping others is something we hope to instill in our children, Jett and Zoe. We are blessed that philanthropy comes naturally to both,” he said
Canfield, an Abilene High School graduate and CEO of Innovation Design Group in Topeka, established a scholarship fund with the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to provide scholarships for students wanting to attend Washburn University in Topeka.
“I value the Foundation and what it does. It was natural for me to reach out to them. I’m thankful they could assist,” he said. “I love my hometown and am proud of where I grew up. The people of Abilene are second to none, and the Foundation has been a great partner in helping us give back, making the process transparent and easy, and we look forward to helping in the future.”
