Barb Jones
Kathy Hageman

Dickinson County Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson, right, presents a card and gift to Dickinson County Clerk Barb Jones during a retirement reception for Jones Monday morning at the Dickinson County Health Department. Jones is retiring Tuesday, Nov. 30 after 44 years of service to the county, all of which was with the appraiser’s or county clerk’s office. She was elected clerk in November 2008 and has served in the elected office since January 2009. A large crowd, including Jones family, attended Monday’s reception to wish Jones a happy retirement.

 

