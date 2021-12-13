The rules of Christmas — as stated by the 1994 movie “The Santa Clause” — are widely known.
Once a person puts on a suit they become Santa Claus until the wearer becomes unable to further accomplish the job duties.
For Tracy Keating, a delivery man by trade, the first time he initially put the suit on as a favor to his sister at Blue Ridge Elementary.
“For some reason, the person doing it wasn’t able to make it and it was a last minute deal,” Tracy said. “She called and asked if I could do it. They had a suit, so I went out and did it. We’ve been doing it ever since.”
He just kept doing it.
“It just kind of grew from word of mouth,” Tracy Keating said. “We don’t advertise or actively seek it out. We get calls and we do it.”
A year after his initial Santa Claus debut, he married Melissa Keating, who decided she wanted to help create the Christmas spirit with Tracy. She became his Mrs. Claus.
So for almost seven years, Tracy and Melissa Keating have found themselves putting on their costumes together as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“We tried to get — we did get — our money back for our costumes that we invested into,” Tracy Keating said. “The first year we just went up and bought some cheap ones at a party supply store. Then a year or two ago we spent $600 buying the costumes we have now. We tried and recovered that cost.”
A good Santa costume comes ready for the winter snow, so while playing Santa for Abilene on Dec. 4 and 5, he could feel the warmth.
“I think the worst part for this weekend was the temperature was so warm and those suits are so hot,” Tracy Keating said.
In between different Christmas events the first weekend of December, Tracy and Melissa Keating went back and forth from Abilene to their home, but stayed in costume, surprising some drivers.
“We usually drive in our outfits and we get people waving and taking pictures, so we play the role the whole way over and back,” Tracy Keating said.
Over the Cowtown Christmas weekend, Mr. and Mrs. Claus got to hear many children’s Christmas wishes, but also some adults’ wishes too.
“The other night in Abilene, this guy hopped on my lap and wanted a new girlfriend,” Tracy Keating said. “I thought there was going to be an argument there, because there was one girlfriend standing there at the time. She questioned that request.”
While the adults’ wishes may be humorous, some of the children’s wishes make it hard for Tracy Keating to keep from tearing up.
“We have kids, one from the other night, told us she wanted her parents to be happy,” Tracy said. “We’ve had them say they want their dad or mom out of prison or a job or a car for their parents.”
With these wishes, sometimes he has a chance to play Santa Claus in more than just name.
“Some of the time, we get kids that come up and tell us stuff and we will track them down or track down a family member (to give them a present),” Tracy said. “We went back and gave out coats to kids that needed them and stuff like that. We try to — there’s always a kid or two that you want to help and try to help.”
While Tracy and Melissa Keating have no desire to give up their Christmas personas, Tracy Keating did want to share some advice to those taking on the role.
“I think they’ve got to care,” he said. “I’ve had kids ask us a question because they saw something on TV and you have to keep up on all the Christmas shows because they’re always something coming out there.”
He also gave some advice on what to say when a kid doesn’t believe.
“I had a conversation with one little kid that was telling me there wasn’t a Santa Claus,” Tracy Keating said. “I told him as long as you believe and care and love somebody there will always be a Santa.”
For those parents at home, Tracy Keating answered some questions as Santa Claus for the paper, so parents can read it to their children.
What is Santa’s favorite Christmas song? Silent Night.
What is Santa’s favorite Christmas movie? Miracle on 34th Street.
What is Santa’s favorite food on Christmas? I usually get cookies and milk, always my favorite food.
Who is Santa’s favorite reindeer? Santa doesn’t have a favorite reindeer. They’re like his children — he loves them all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.