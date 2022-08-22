At the end of last week, the Dickinson County commission addressed a canvas of the recount of the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer between Steve Johnson and Caryn Tyson.
The recount was carried out across the state.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
At the end of last week, the Dickinson County commission addressed a canvas of the recount of the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer between Steve Johnson and Caryn Tyson.
The recount was carried out across the state.
“We called in the counting board that we use for the general election plus two other ones,” Livingston said. “So there were five on the board — on the counting board that did the recount.”
Dickinson County Clerk Jeanne Livingston said the recount matched the original results for that race, which showed Johnson winning the county with 356 votes to Tyson’s 174 early votes, Johnson with 155 to Tyson’s 65 mail-in ballots and Tyson with 1,189 votes on the day of the primary election to Johnson’s 2,378 in the county. The final totals at the end of the recount in Dickinson County showed Johnson with 2,898 votes and Tyson with 1,428 votes, upholding Johnson’s victory in Dickinson County.
Johnson’s win was upheld around the state and he will be on the ballot for state treasurer in the November general election.
The recount will cost less than projected, according to County Administrator Brad Homman. Homman said the recount had been expected to last about a day and a half and only required about three hours worth of work.
“At the time, we thought we were going to have to recount both the (value them both amendment) question and the race,” Livingston said. “When I gave that cost estimate it was for both of them.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.