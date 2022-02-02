Rose Johns, Dickinson County’s new register of deeds, took office Tuesday morning following a swearing in ceremony conducted by Eighth Judicial District Head Judge Benjamin Sexton.
The ceremony was held at Sterl Hall, the temporary location of Dickinson County District Court while the courthouse is being remodeled.
A group of well-wishers including Johns’ husband, Dean Johns, was on hand to witness the ceremony.
Johns was elected to the position by Republican Party precinct committee people in December to fill the unexpired term of former Register of Deeds Martha “Marty” Holt, who retired Monday, Jan. 31.
Johns is an 11-year Dickinson County employee. She joined the county in May 2011 as the deputy elections coordinator in the county clerk’s office and moved to the register of deeds office in June 2019. She was named deputy register of deeds in October 2019.
