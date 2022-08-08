Barker

John Barker

Last Tuesday, John Barker, 70th District Representative, lost to Scott Hill for reelection for his current position. While he has lost, Barker still has several months left in office.

“I just want to thank all the people who wrote letters of support. They were all positive,” Barker said.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.