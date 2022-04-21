Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.