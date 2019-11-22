The Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation has made a donation to Abilene Childcare Learning Center, Inc.
The Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation recognizes the need and importance for quality early childhood care and education in the Abilene community.
The donation is to help with start-up costs to expand their business to the second location of 1003 N. Brady known as the MHS Learn and Grow Depot Child Development Center.
The Abilene Childcare Learning Center, Inc. has leased the facility from MHS. The child care facility will continue and be open to all children in the community. This is an agreement in principal that will be facilitated over the next few months.
Abilene Childcare Learning Center, Inc. is a private non –profit child care organization that was established in 1980.
It will continue to provide quality early childhood care and education to children at its current location 504 S. Campbell, in addition to the second location.
