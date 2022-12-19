Jeffcoat Foundation Donations

Hank Royer, middle, of the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation donated $30,000 worth of money to three different groups Dec. 16 at the First National Bank. The organizations receiving the donations were Kids in Crisis represented by Louise Habacker, second left, Food for Kids who was represented by Julie Beswick, far left, and the Cornerstone Childcare Center, which was represented by Amy Peterson, far right, and Leanne Garner, second right.

 Jayshaun Jones

Hank Royer, trustee of the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation, awarded $35,000 to four different groups last week. The organizations all help with child assistance in the Abilene community.

Food for Kids Program received $10,000 for their funding overall. The program was a project of her leadership Dickinson County class several years ago. With this grant, the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation will have shared $128,000 to support this weekend children’s food program in Abilene, said Royer.

 

