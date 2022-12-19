Hank Royer, trustee of the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation, awarded $35,000 to four different groups last week. The organizations all help with child assistance in the Abilene community.
Food for Kids Program received $10,000 for their funding overall. The program was a project of her leadership Dickinson County class several years ago. With this grant, the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation will have shared $128,000 to support this weekend children’s food program in Abilene, said Royer.
Louise Habacker, treasurer of the Kids in Crisis Organization, accepted $10,000 to help with their work from Royer that Friday. Cumulative grants to this organization from the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation now total $111,500, Royer said. The funds are typically used to help children in need when unexpected problems rise that are not covered by insurance or other grants.
“It means a lot for Kids in Crisis. We now can continue to help more families in Dickinson County, with food, school supplies, and medical bills and more,” Habacker said.
Cornerstone Child Care Center received a $10,000 grant to enhance the services available through their recently established new childcare facility. This was the second grant Jeffcoat made to this organization, which totals their receipts to $30,000. Leanne Garner and Amy Peterson accept the check for the organization from Royer Dec. 16.
“Cornerstone is very grateful for the donation. It helps our building and will allow us to have more kids in our building. We look forward to putting this money to good use,” said Amy Peterson and Leanne Garner.
As the fourth and final donation, the foundation donated $5,000 to the Heritage Homes Association.
“Heritage Homes Association is thrilled to receive this generous gift from the Jeffcoat Foundation. After we’ve researched the history of a historic home, we provide the homeowners with a bronze plaque for the exterior. The gift will enable us to mark about 14 homes,” said Mary Burtzloff, Heritage Homes Association President.
The Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation annually grants over $250,000 to various non-profit organizations in Abilene to assist with, “leveling the playing field,” for Abilene’s children, Royer said.
