Hank Royer of the Jeffcoat Foundation donated $10,000 to Unified School District 435’s summer science academy.
Abilene fourth grade teacher Samantha Millican announced the donation to the USD 435 Board of Education at its regular monthly meeting Monday night. She also talked about what this year’s summer science academy would entail.
“We’re having a physics-themed camp this year,” Millican said. “So we’re learning about force in motion, simple machines and then Newton’s law. So we’ll spend one day on each of those topics.”
At this time, there are 165 children signed up to take part in the annual program.
“The third and fourth grade upcoming kids are going to be the biggest group,” Millican said. “We have 35 kids in the mornings and in the afternoons. Usually the afternoon session is not as big.”
This year, however, there seems to be increased interest in the program.
Millican said this donation and other donated funds would be used in part to help replace the program’s robots.
The program is open not only to students from Abilene but from neighboring communities.
Children who signed up for last summer’s programs include students from Chapman and Junction City, among others.
Board member Chris West said he had attended the program’s open house last year.
“It’s real cool,” he said. “Especially when the kids love to show you (their project). And they’re juts swarming around trying to get you to look at their projects. So it’s really neat.”
This is not the first time Royer via the Jeffcoat Foundation has helped to fund the district’s summer science academy, according to West.
According to West, he has provided funds to keep the program up and running “year after year.”
