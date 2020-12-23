Great Plains Theatre has received an exceptional grant for youth programming at the theatre from Hank Royer and the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation.
The theatre received a grant for $20,000 in November, according to information from Mitchell Aiello, artistic/education director.
Over the years, Royer and the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation have granted $151,031.50 in financial support to the GPT Youth Academy (Plain Great Players) and all youth programming.
“GPT is overjoyed and beyond thankful for this financial assistance from Hank and the Foundation to assist in all youth programming and the youth academy at GPT.”
“We are thrilled to announce that this money will help us continue to grow our programming for the youth of the area. We will be able to grant more scholarships for kids, provide them materials to perform, opportunities to grow, space and resources to create, and more,” Aiello said.
“This will also help excel us into 2021 with double the amount of youth programming at the theatre.”
Next year, there will be two PGP Youth Academy shows and two Live Literature productions:
Frozen Jr. - February 2021
Stuart Little - March 2021
Emma: A Pop Musical JV - September 2021
The Giver - October 2021
Summertime Fun Activities
All of these are sponsored by Hank Royer and the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation. Keep a look out for more information on these productions and activities by following GPT on social media and at www.greatplainstheatre.com.
“We are beyond grateful for the support of Hank Royer and the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation towards all youth activities,” said Aiello.
“These kids are our future. We raise, inspire, guide, mentor, teach, and advise in all artistic areas to assist them in becoming the best they can be and to help them accomplish all that they are capable of.
“This financial support is outstanding and I cannot wait to double what we have done in past years with the youth of the area.
“With the program growing triple in size since I began in the position of artistic/education director, GPT will be able to use these funds to supply opportunities for all the youth and continue to grow. Thank you so much!” Aiello said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.