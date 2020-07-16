A Junction City man entered a guilty plea to forgery and possession of marijuana in Dickinson County District Court on Wednesday.
“I wrote on checks that were not mine, to a person and asked them to cash it at (West) Country Mart in Abilene, Kansas,” Aaron Renshaw, 24, told Judge Benjamin Sexton.
Renshaw and Elizabeth Spurlock, 19, were taken into custody on June 26.
The sentencing range for forgery is a minimum of 7 to 9 months and a maximum of 19 to 23 months.
Renshaw also entered a guilty plea for marijuana possession.
“I was in possession of a smoking device that I used to smoke marijuana with,” he told the judge.
Sexton asked if there was residue of marijuana in that.
“Yes, sir,” Renshaw responded.
Assistant County Attorney Daryl Hawkins said that when an officer approached the vehicle, the scent of marijuana was in the vehicle.
The sentence range for the felony for having a previous conviction is a minimum of 10 to 12 months and a maximum of 37 to 42 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Also in the agreement is for Renshaw to pay restitution of $595.
In entering the pleas, seven other counts were dismissed.
Sentencing was set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
