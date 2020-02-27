Japanese Dancing by Kansas State Tatsumaki Yosakoi and Japanese Drumming by Kokyo Taiko from Lincoln, Nebraska will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Abilene High School.
The admission is free but donations are cheerfully accepted.
The members of the Abilene-Omitama Sister City board wanted to bring awareness of the wonderful connection to Japan right here in Abilene.
Since 1984 when Abilene, Kansas, and Minori, Japan, created their sister city relationship, students and adults have made yearly visits to one another’s towns.
Kochi Yosakoi Ambassador Kizuna International team and performed at the Kochi Festival. She was on a team of 87 dancers from 18 different countries. She plans to return as a part of the International Team again this August.
