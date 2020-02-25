By Rebecca Scheller
Reflector-Chronicle
While the delegation to Sister City Omitama is on hold this summer, a glimpse of Japan’s culture can be seen at the united performance of Japanese Dancing by Kansas State Tatsumaki Yosakoi and Japanese Drumming by Kokyo Taiko from Lincoln, Nebraska.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Abilene High School.
The admission is free but donations are cheerfully accepted.
The members of the Abilene-Omitama Sister City board wanted to bring awareness of the wonderful connection to Japan right here in Abilene.
Since 1984 when Abilene, Kansas, and Minori, Japan, created their sister city relationship, students and adults have made yearly visits to one another’s towns.
In 2006 the small village of Minori, as well as Ogawa and Tamari, merged to become what is now Omitama, Japan. Omitama can be found surrounded by Lake Kasumigaura and is 50 miles northeast of Tokyo.
In order to promote Abilene’s ties to Japan’s culture, the Sister City board came up with the idea of their own festival similar to the ones in Japan.
Then Barbara Johnson, director of K-State’s Tatsumaki Yosakoi, volunteered to help by bringing her dance club and they also suggested the Japanese style ‘Wadaiko’ Druming from Lincoln, Nebraska.
The dance Yosakoi originated from Kochi, Japan in 1954.
Barbara Johnson Director said, “When people think of Japanese dancing, most people think of ladies in kimonos, very subtle and graceful,” she said. “Well, after the war, people’s spirits were quite low. They were depressed because of it and everything around them was destroyed. They decided they wanted to do something that would make the time after the war happier, so they took traditional Japanese dances and made it a little more upbeat. They call it ‘Genki.’”
They incorporated the traditional dancing and paired it with more modern music and that’s how Yosakoi was adapted.
Johnson’s Yosakoi team, Tatsumaki Yosakoi, was the first American team to perform at the Yosakoi Soran Festival in Sapporo, Japan in 2007. In Japan, because there has never been an American Yosakoi group, they were followed daily by a TV crew who filmed their activities and followed them on their trip. They have also performed at the Cherry Blossom Festival in San Francisco and are planning to return again in April 2020.
In 2018, three members of Johnson’s dance club were asked to become official Kochi Ambassadors for Yosakoi. They were invited to Kochi, Japan, for almost a week, all expenses paid, to the presentation and also performed in the Kochi Yosakoi Festival.
In August 2019, Johnson became a member of the Kochi Yosakoi Ambassador Kizuna International team and performed at the Kochi Festival. She was on a team of 87 dancers from 18 different countries. She plans to return as a part of the International Team again this August.
Contact Rebecca Scheller at reporter2@abilene-rc.com.
