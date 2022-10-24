Janelle Dockendorf

Janelle Dockendorf will serve as Dickinson County administrator following the retirement of Brad Homman in mid-December. The Dickinson County Commission made the announcement Thursday morning.

 Kathy Hagerman • Dickinson County Public Information Coordinator

Dickinson County Commissioners have selected Janelle Dockendorf to serve as county administrator, beginning in mid-December.

Dockendorf has served as budget director since joining the county 15 years ago. In January 2022, she also was named assistant county administrator.

 

