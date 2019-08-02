Construction of Dickinson County’s new jail kicked off with a 9 a.m. ceremonial groundbreaking on the east side of the courthouse. Turning over shovels of dirt were, from left, Commissioner Craig Chamberlin; County Attorney Andrea Purvis; County Administrator Brad Homman; Josh Walker, president of Loyd Builders; Detention Supervisor Lieutenant Kathy Winingham; Architect Larry Goldberg, president of Goldberg Group Architects; Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson; Sen. Randall Hardy; former County Commissioner LaVerne Myers and Commissioner Ron Roller.