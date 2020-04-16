Good weather in recent weeks has allowed construction on the new Dickinson County Jail to move along at a quick pace.
County Administrator Brad Homman presented a jail update to commissioners Thursday, April 9, reporting on the biweekly progress meeting between builders and county officials held earlier in the week.
Much of the structural steel has been installed and crews were putting up stringers which Homman said were equivalent to installing trusses on a house. Horizontal pieces were being put into place with a crane and deep footings on the northeast corner of the courthouse were in the process of being completed.
“We did get word that the cells that were to be delivered May 20 had been delayed a week to (May) 27th due to issues with trucking companies,” Homman said. “With COVID-19, a number of trucking companies are not operating. But we did get another company that would deliver on the 27th so we’ll be on schedule there.”
Blighted property
• Homman said the owners of a blighted property on Old 40 Highway east of Abilene that used to be the location of Garden Place Nursery were making some “pretty good strides” on getting things cleaned up. Homman said he asked Tim Hamilton, planning and zoning director, to remind the owners that Thursday (April 16) is the deadline to get things cleaned up.
“I also talked to a couple neighbors and gave them an update,” he said. “Things are going very slow, but there’s some indication they are doing something.”
During the Feb. 27 meeting, commissioners learned that County Counselor Doug Thompson had received a summary judgment in civil court upholding the county’s zoning laws regarding the blighted property. The judgment set the deadline for cleanup.
The county also had received a number of complaints about the property in recent years.
Thompson told commissioners he saw a pickup at the location earlier that morning and it appeared items were being loaded up.
“Hopefully, they are motivated to get the situation taken care of,” Thompson said.
Other
• County Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf has received the audit report from the auditor, Homman said.
Since there are no issues, Homman said the meeting with auditors will be held later when face-to-face meetings can take place.
“There’s no need to do it by conference call and not give it justice like we need to in person,” Homman said. “We can hold off on that. Hopefully, we’ll have plenty of time when they can get together here in the near future.”
• Commissioners approved a contract for a new indigent defense attorney.
County Counselor Doug Thompson reported at an earlier meeting that one of the attorneys approved earlier had submitted their resignation effective at the end of June.
“We made arrangements for another attorney to step in and take over on the same terms and conditions to finish out 2020 and probably be part of that team into the next year,” Thompson said.
The new attorney will be available starting July 1.
