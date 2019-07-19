Construction will start on the new Dickinson County Jail in August.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled sometime in the next few weeks.
During a special meeting Wednesday morning, county commissioners approved the guaranteed maximum price of $11,292,776 to build the jail. This does not include the renovation of the existing courthouse. That will be a separate project, bid at a later time.
“From day one, we had the jail at the $11 million mark, leaving $4 million for the courthouse renovation,” explained Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman.
County Commissioners last year approved a total budget of $15 million to build a new jail and renovate the existing courthouse. Of that, $13.5 million will come from a bond issue approved by voters in August 2018. The rest will come from money the county already set aside from a two-mill levy created in 2013 to fund a building project.
The total project will include building a new jail and sheriff’s department east of the current courthouse and renovating the existing courthouse, making it more energy efficient, replacing outdated, failing systems and updating electrical and other systems for today’s usage.
Work on the jail likely will take 13 to 14 months and should be completed by October 2020.
Jail project
The $11 million project approved Wednesday includes 39 bid packages, a 4 percent contingency fund, permits, fees and insurance, P & P (payment and performance) bond and “general conditions” — the portion handled by Loyd Builders Inc., of Ottawa, the firm serving as construction manager.
Initially, plans were to construct the new jail and renovate the courthouse at the same time; however, that turned out to be cost prohibitive.
Project Manager Randy Flowers with Loyd Builders said the decision was made to separate the project into two parts after interested subcontractors were asked to provide a value for the courthouse renovation and a value for the jail construction as part of the bid form.
“We saw the numbers were a little higher than we wanted it to be and participation was a little lower than we wanted it to be,” Flowers explained. “But we noticed the jail price was coming in right in line where we thought it would and the courthouse was a little bit more than we thought it would be.
“We reached out to the lowest two or three bidders and said ‘what is your price if we do the jail all the way now?’” Flowers said, explaining they rebid the job looking only at the jail. “Those are the numbers we’re presenting today — just the jail portion of the project.”
Besides Loyd Builders and Goldman Group Architects representatives, Homman and County Engineer John Gough traveled to Loyd’s offices and were in attendance the day bids were due, reviewed and logged in.
Subs from Kansas
The bid process involved an extensive notification process, getting the word out to subcontractors using numerous data bases not only in Kansas, but in surrounding states including Oklahoma, Colorado, Nebraska and Missouri “trying to get as much participation as we could,” Flowers said.
But planners soon realized that many subs had already lined up summer work and were unavailable so two people from Loyd Builders were assigned to call people “full-time” for 2½ weeks to drum up interest.
“We asked, ‘Have you heard about our job? What kind of interest do you have? Can we log you in as a positive for bidding this?’” Flowers said.
But as it turns out, many of the subcontractors receiving the awards for the 39 bid packages are from Kansas, including Salina, Manhattan, Wichita, Solomon and Abilene.
Bids
As construction manager, Loyd Builders will receive $925,705 for “general conditions.” That covers the project manager, superintendent, time spent on the project, job trailers, fences, temporary chillers, surveying, dumpsters and “all the stuff it takes from our end to actually bid the project,” Flower said.
Besides being construction manager, Loyd Builders also was awarded the carpentry bid package for $112,643. Flowers said the company’s bid was turned in 24 hours in advance to Homman and Gough so the company “didn’t have any advantage.”
“Sometimes we win those and sometimes we don’t,” Flowers said.
Not surprisingly, the most costly bid packages covered detention equipment and electronic safety and security. That went to Pauly Jail Building Co., in Noblesville, Ind., for $2,500,800.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said he believes there’s only about three companies now in existence that provide the equipment. Homman said he thought that number might now be down to two.
Subcontractors awarded contracts over $500,000 include:
• Masonry — Hartman Masonry, Council Gove, $858,700
• Plumbing, HVAC and HVAC controls — Waldinger Mechanical, Wichita, $1,674,697.
(Waldinger received three different bid packages.)
• Electrical and communications — Accurate Electric, Salina, $1,279,002
Other area subs receiving awards include:
• Structural and misc. steel — MDF Ind. (material), Ferco (installation), Salina, $424,846
• Painting — Maas Paint and Paper, Solomon, $68,998
• Fire Suppression — Bamford Fire, Salina, $151,092
• Earthwork — Boyd Excavating, Abilene $302,120, and site utilities $90,870
• Asphalt — APAC, Salina, $123,961.
A 4 percent contingency fund, amounting to $411,173, is used to cover the “what ifs,” or needed items that may have been overlooked.
What’s
underground?
One factor not included is hazardous material remediation, which “shouldn’t be needed unless we find something underground,” Flowers said.
That possibility has been an area of concern for county officials. The northeast portion of the new jail will be built over an area that once housed the Belle Springs Creamery.
Years ago, the county used a portion of the old creamery building for a time. Homman said the area of the building where he worked did not have a basement.
County Engineer Gough said he was told by a representative from Boyd Excavating, the company that did the demolition, that there was a basement.
Architect Kevin Rost with Goldberg Group Architects, St. Joseph, Mo., said soil borings were taken recently at the four corners where the building stood and nothing was discovered.
“We won’t know until we crack the lid on the ground over there,” Rost said.
Safety/security
Peterson asked if safety/security measures would be taken to ensure safety and prevent unauthorized people from entering the work site.
Flowers said a six-foot high perimeter fence would be installed and temporary light packs could be installed to help light up the area.
“We do what we can to keep everything locked up, but we get the bad guys in every now and then. We also look at public safety. That comes into play further down the road,” Flowers said. “We try to keep our guys safe, but also look out for the public. So when they’re walking by we keep a clear path and have way-finding signs.”
Commissioner Ron Roller said he and the other commissioners want to ensure the project comes in within budget guidelines, but also wants to make sure labor and materials are not compromised.
Peterson said the project is an exciting step for the county. He noted some of the subcontractors would be spending time in Abilene, staying overnight and eating in restaurants.
“That’s kind of one of the economic boosts. It’s a short-term length of project, but I think people will appreciate that here,” he said.
