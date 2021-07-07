Fifty-five athletes participated in the 2021 Rocket Run Sunday during 4th of July events at Eisenhower Park.
Damien Jackson was the overall winner in the male division of the 2021 Rocket Run Sunday, running the 5K race with a time of 17.35.
Jamie Huiett was the overall winner in the female division with a time of 21.40.
Other winners in the various age groups were:
Male division
Ages 0 to 13: 1st Eli Elliott, 23.55; 2nd Wyatt Bathurst 25.52; 3rd Tripp Stover 46.17.
Ages 14 to 19: 1st Damien Jackson, 17.35; 2nd Drew Elliott 17.53; 3rd Levi Allen 18.48.
Ages 20 to 29: 1st Zac Raly 24.03.
Ages 30 to 39: 1st Adam McMuth, 19.17; 2nd Jeff Austin, 20.26; 3rd Roman Burrows, 24.36.
Ages 40 to 49: 1st Marcus Anguiano, 24.40; 2nd Robert Falk, 26.06; 3rd Bobby Lynn Gilbert, 36.25.
Ages 50 to 59: 1st Michael Fontes, 20.31; 2nd Huey Counts, 21.50; 3rd Steve Sherrick 21.53.
Ages 60+: 1st Joe Wagonblast, 23.27; 2nd Dan Wuthnow, 24.09; 3rd Michael Allen, 27.22.
Female division
Ages 0 to 13: 1st Delilian McWhorter, 24.06; 2nd Jadence Coyle, 27.48; 3rd Isla Prado, 33.46.
Ages 14 to 19: 1st Bailey Rock, 22.34; 2nd Eden Bathurst, 23.54; 3rd Macy Geiger, 27.35.
Ages 30 to 39: 1st Laurel Overlease, 25.47; 2nd Shawna Tieman, 27.37, 3rd Alecia Sare, 29.10.
Ages 40 to 49: 1st Jamie Huiett, 21.40; 2nd Ann Marie Schwarting, 25.06; 3rd Susan Geiger, 25.41.
Ages 50 to 59: 1st Dana Washmon, 26.21; 2nd Ashley Austin, 28.30; 3rd Debbie Smart, 31.09.
Ages 60+: 1st Barb Klotzbach, 34.01.
