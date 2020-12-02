Live theatre returns to Abilene this week when “It’s a Wonderful Life” opens Friday at Great Plains Theatre, located at 215 N. Campbell.
All COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, including mandatory masks, social distancing, small audiences and temperature checks, according to a GPT press release.
The show also will be available for online streaming on several dates.
Live in person show dates are scheduled for Dec. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-19. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m.
Livestream shows will be available online Dec. 10-13 and 18-20. On the seven livestream days, the show will be accessible to watch for 24 hours.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” is a direct adaptation of Frank Capra’s masterpiece film that follows the saga of George Bailey, the “everyman” from Bedford Falls. George’s dreams of escape and adventure have been squashed by family obligations and civic duties, until his guardian angel descends on Christmas Eve and shows him what the world would have been like if he had never been born. George then realizes that he actually had a wonderful life.
This Christmas tale is a brilliant reminder of joyful attributes including friendship, hope, faith and love.
Online links can be purchased and viewed through the theatre’s website and social media pages after Dec. 8, according to the press release.
Tickets now are available for sale at greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at (785) 263-4574. Limited seating is available for live performances.
Perfect message for 2020
The iconic role of George Bailey will be played by Mitchell Aiello, GPT’s artistic/education director.
Aiello said he is “honored and thrilled” to be leading the cast. Aiello says that while “he’s not exactly Jimmy Stewart” (the actor who played the role of George in the movie) he believes the role and story are exactly what the world needs right now. GPT, like many other theatres and businesses, has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic quite hard, he said, but GPT has learned to “pivot” or adapt.
“I have worked day in and day out to provide a safe, creative and entertaining outlet for the community members of Abilene, Dickinson County and the Central Kansas region. Art is essential and live theatre is no exception,” Aiello said.
“I highly encourage anyone that needs to feel the warm Christmas fuzzies this year to come see this production,” he added.
Aiello said the iconic line from the play — “No man is a failure who has friends” — really sticks out to him.
“This is what we need to tell and share with the world,” he said.
