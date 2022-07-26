After several years of planning, the Iron Horse Trail is breaking ground and moving forward. Community members, volunteers and donors will gather on Tuesday, August 2 at 1 p.m. south of the Dickinson County Heritage Center at SE 5th Street and S Campbell Street to celebrate the start of the project.

A project of the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, Phase 1 of the Iron Horse Trail, The Oard Trail, will be constructed from Campbell Street east to Jeep Road adjacent to the ASVRR track and on its property. The Oard Trail honors Mary Jane Oard and her late husband, Orville Oard, for their years of service to the ASVRR.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.