An invasive family of worm named the Asian jumping worm is now living in Kansas a several other states. Organizations across the U.S. have been posting information about the worm since last year.
“Soil is the foundation of life – and Asian jumping worms change it,” said Mac Callaham, a Forest Service researcher who specializes in soils, on the U.S. Forest Service’s website. “In fact, earthworms can have such huge impacts that they’re able to actually reengineer the ecosystems around them.”
According to the Missouri Department of Conversation, the earthworms can damage lawns and landscaping. The earthworms consume more nutrients than native earthworms. Their larger consumption causes the dirt to be less fertile for plants. The earthworms also, when in larger numbers, will decrease the leaf litter that is essential to forest ecosystems.
“Asian jumping worms can eat all of it. They are never satiated,” according to the U.S. Forest Service on their website.
The worms will change dirt to look like large coffee grounds that has poor structure for plants, according the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.
According to the Missouri Department of Conversation, no solid solution has been found to control the earthworms. To help prevent and slow their spread, the department recommends cleaning any digging equipment before moving to another site, avoid transporting dirt or mulch and avoid buying them for bait and composting. To kill them, the department recommends placing the earthworms in a plastic bag and leave the bag in the sun for 10 or more minutes.
The worm is a grayish to brownish color that is glossy or iridescent, according to the Missouri Department of Conversation. The worms’ clitellum, the lighter-colored band behind the head typically on worms, is a creamy white color and is smooth. The adults are between 4-8 inches long. They can be found in the top 3-4 inches of top soil. There is a possibility that a jumping worm cannot survive the winter, but their eggs can, ensuring their survival in the winter. The worms reproduce asexually.
The Asian jumping worms received its name from how it thrashes when disturbed and can launch themselves up to a foot in the air, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Other names for the earthworms are Alabama jumpers, Jersey wrigglers, wood eel, crazy worms, snake worms, and crazy snake worms.
The worms first appeared in the U.S. in the 1900s in potted plants transported into the U.S. from East Asia, but only in the past few decades have the worms appeared in ecosystems. The Missouri Department of Conversation said on their website the worms can be found potentially statewide. According to the Missouri Department of Conversation, there are three species of the Asian jumping worm in North America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.