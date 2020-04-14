Incumbent Dickinson County Clerk Barbara Jones filed for office Monday morning to retain her position.
Jones reported that she filed by paying the filing fee. The county clerk also serves as the county election officer.
A Republican, Jones currently is serving her third term in office. She first was elected to office in 2008 and has worked in the courthouse since 1974.
Jones is the second person to file for a Dickinson County elected office. Incumbent Sheriff Gareth Hoffman was the first to file early in March.
Besides the national election — which includes the race for the U.S. presidency — local races for county office, township treasurers and trustees also will be determined.
Besides Jones, other Dickinson County open positions and the current elected officials include District 2 County Commissioner Lynn Peterson, District 3 County Commissioner Craig Chamberlin; County Attorney Andrea Purvis, Register of Deeds Marty Holt, County Treasurer Leah Hern and Sheriff Hoffman.
Also up for election are all 24 township trustee and treasurer positions. The filing fee is $1.
The primary election is Aug. 4.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
