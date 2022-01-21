While analyzing past, current and future projects, Public Works Director Lon Schrader came to realize that the labor shortage helped cause and may continue to help delay construction projects across the state. Schrader broke down the projects that will continue or start in 2022 and what will be pushed until 2023.
Roads
Schrader started 2022 wrapping up a road construction project which started in November 2021 and was completed last week.
“They just finished, though they started late in the year, all your contractors right now and especially concrete contractors are just buried with work or not that many people can work,” Schrader said. “The work is there, but they just can’t get enough laborers. They can’t get a big enough crew to take on all the work that’s there.”
“Almost any construction contractors you talk to are sharing the same story and that is they have projects they can bid on and they can win those bids and they can get the work,” Schrader added. “There’s just simply not enough (workers).”
On Monday, Public Works will restart a road construction project on West 1st Street and hopefully finish it over the summer. Besides the West 1st Street and some small in-house projects, Schrader decided to focus on moving some of the funds for road construction to the 2023 budget.
“I had planned a relatively, you might say, less costly or a not quite as aggressive project for this year 2022,” Schrader said. “Because in 2023, we have a couple of major projects coming up which are going to take a lot of dollars.”
In 2023, Public Works with assistance from KDOT’s Cost Share Program will start the 14th Street construction project. With the lack of laborers and longer wait with bids, Schrader wants to focus on getting this project out to bid soon, so he can control the construction schedule.
“We would like to be able to determine the set schedule,” Schrader said. “We would like to be able to require, if you will, the job to be done during that set time. You can see common sense tells you if you’re going to do that, you need to get your bid out there before everybody else if at all possible.”
Water
Another project from 2021 finding its end in early 2022, Schrader hopes to see in the next three-to-four weeks that Well #23 will be fully functioning and pumping water for the city.
“We have some electrical work taking place right now,” Schrader said. “I would hope within three-to-four weeks we will be up running and pumping water.”
Schrader created a water construction project that contained a group of smaller projects together and the city commission agreed on a bid for the project to start soon. The project will depend on the contractor’s ability to get crews staffed and out to the water lines.
“We just don’t know yet what the schedule is,” Schrader said. “Last year, we did our water main improvements pretty early in the spring that may happen again. It depends on how many projects contractors have to do. They’ve got to orchestrate their schedule that will make it work. So we could be seeing that waterline work done a month from now or it could be in September or October.”
Sewer
Schrader currently plans to study previous years’ videos of Abilene’s sewer system to see and create a report on their conditions. If the city needs to create a sewer maintenance project, Schrader hopes to bring it out to bid soon because the demand for sewer construction is high with little amounts of contractors.
“That’s a very specialized work and there are very few contractors that do (sewer work),” Schrader said. “They put a lining inside of the sewer lines. It’s a very complicated process. So, you can imagine there’s only a few people who can do this. In order for us to get a project done this year, it needs to be out to bid now…It’s very possible I could put that work out for bid next month and still not get it done this year.”
