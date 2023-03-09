AHS FFA members volunteer at a Christmas 2022 Community Meal

Abilene High School FFA members volunteer at the Christmas Community Meal Dec. 19. The Community Meal Steering Committee relies on volunteers and area churches to provide a growing number of meals every Monday evening. As the community need grows the need for more volunteers and churches grows alongside it.

 Courtesy Photo

The weekly community dinners hosted by six Abilene area churches serves an average of 200 meals from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday at the Community Bible Church, 1400 N. Cedar St. It’s a number that has steadily increased since the inception of the meals in 2018. The final meal count for 2022 was 9,902.

Community Meal Steering Committee Co-chair Debbie Howie said they are looking for volunteers and would welcome more churches to join their ranks, which would help spread out the responsibility.

 

