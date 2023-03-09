The weekly community dinners hosted by six Abilene area churches serves an average of 200 meals from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday at the Community Bible Church, 1400 N. Cedar St. It’s a number that has steadily increased since the inception of the meals in 2018. The final meal count for 2022 was 9,902.
Community Meal Steering Committee Co-chair Debbie Howie said they are looking for volunteers and would welcome more churches to join their ranks, which would help spread out the responsibility.
“The numbers we have now is becoming a real challenge for all of us,” Howie said.
It’s a challenge the original group had not anticipated when they served their first meal in 2018. The idea for the dinners started with two women in a Bible study at the Presbyterian Church, she said.
“They had this dream, they thought it'd be wonderful to gather people in town together for free meal and share Christian Fellowship,” she said. “They thought that would that would be a gift to God. They wanted to do it.”
They shared their idea with other churches and invited everyone to meet and discuss the possibilities.
“They explained what they wanted to do and how excited they were and we were excited to because this was something new and an opportunity to share the word of God with everyone in the community,” Howie said.
The premise was to feed the hungry, but that goes further than satisfying a nutritional need. It’s not just about providing a meal to someone who is facing financial difficulties. Some people who go can easily afford a meal at home.
“During our (planning) discussion I remember one person saying that there were many ways to define hunger,” she said. “You could be hungry for the word of God. Your stomach could be hungry. You could be hungry for just the fellowship of another human.”
Sharing the word of God is done at the dinners through action rather than words. Howie remembered one gentleman who balked at going because he worried that people were going to meet him at the door with a Bible and stand over him praying while he was eating, or try to recruit him to their church.
He ended up going and the next time Howie saw him she asked how the meal was.
“He said, ‘Your meal was really good and you were right, they were just friendly, friendly and nice,’” Howie said.
That is how they share the word of God, she said. With so many denominations participating, religions seldom comes up. They do tape a Bible verse on the to-go and delivered meals and as people go into the dining hall there is a basket and paper where people can fill out a prayer request, if they have one.
“We plant seeds of kindness and just share God's love,” she said. “We're all children. of God. We're there to share God's love with everyone. That's something we all believe in — every last one of us.”
By the numbers
Only 12 people showed up to the first community meal in 2018. Howie remembered how disappointing it was even though they had been warned it would take time to build trust.
But they persisted and soon more people were coming in the doors.
Over the years she has watched friendships form and the dinner becomes a meeting place and place of fellowship. She has seen children smile because they got to go out for dinner, something their single mother could not afford to do.
“Sometimes their whole life becomes home and raising their kids, they don’t have time to visit with another mother,” she said. “This gives them a place to relax and a safe environment.”
Within a few months the numbers served rose to 50 to 70 each week with more than 100 on the holidays.
Then, the pandemic hit and the dine-in option was shut down but the numbers remained consistent with carry-out meals, until that was shut down as well. Rather than rolling up the carpet the churches partnered with Neighbor to Neighbor and continued to provide the Monday meals.
Throughout 2021 the number of meals served continued to increase and by the end of the year they were serving about 120 people a week.
“2022 proved to be just as challenging,” Howie said. “We started the year serving 120, however, the numbers just kept increasing. In October, our average count was over 190 and our highest number of 267 was on Dec. 19, our Christmas dinner.”
Help needed
The cost of each meal is shouldered by the hosting church. With inflation pushing grocery prices up, the cost of providing the meals is going up. Howie said when it’s Trinity Lutheran’s turn to serve, she can, with the help of local farmers who donate meat, keep the cost of the meal under $2 per person, however that is still about $400 every five weeks.
“I’ll be honest we're all struggling,” she said. “We need volunteers to help and we need churches to step up and join us.”
Each church has individuals that donate food items for their meal or volunteer their time to serve and clean up. Smaller churches can partner together and they all donate to a community meal account for the purchase of paper goods, cleaning supplies, meat for holiday meals and small gifts at Christmas and Easter.
As challenging as the increasing numbers are, Howie said it is a reflection of why the mission must continue.
“Since August of 2018, we have shared God’s love through fellowship and a free hot meal each Monday evening,” she said. “We have met and made new friends, helped so many find the assistance they desperately needed, planted seeds of faith and watched them grow, listened to troubles and gave hugs as needed. All while providing a save Christian environment and a free hot meal.”
Anyone who would like to learn more about how they or their church help can leave a message for Howie at 785-263-4023.
Participating churches:
Presbyterian, Trinity Lutheran, New Trail Fellowship, Southern Baptist, St. Andrews, Community Bible
Steering Committee:
Co-chairs, Theresa Brierton from St. Andrews and Debbie Howie with Trinity Lutheran; Alisha Green and Joyce Leighton from New Trail Fellowship; Kathy Cochran, with Southern Baptist; April Barker with the Presbyterian Church; and Megan Amos and Kay Vowels from Community Bible.
