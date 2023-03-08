Dickinson County was added as a Rural Opportunity Zone in 2021, but to date the county has yet to have an applicant, according to Kansas Department of Commerce records.

New residents who moved into the county after June 17, 2021 could be eligible if they meet the requirements. The program was devised to entice people to move to rural counties by offering them assistance with up to $15,000 on their college loans and a 100% state income tax credit for up to five years.

 

