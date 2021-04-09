“Promoting Your Business Is Our Business.” It’s the motto Kurt Phillips and Kayleigh Ferris came up with before they opened the doors of their new promotional products business, Biz Swag, in Abilene in October of 2019.
The two had worked together in the industry and became friends, so they decided to give it a go on their own.
“I have been in the business for nine years, and we had worked together for a while so we decided to start the business together,” Phillips said.
If you need your company’s logo on it, Biz Swag can help you with that.
“We offer lots of promotional items you may need for your business,” Phillips said. “We do embroidery, screen print or heat press for any kind of apparel, including t-shirts and hats. We also do pens, cups, and koozies.”
But they also help “promote” more than just businesses.
“We will also help with items for weddings and other events,” Phillips said. This includes schools, organizations and fundraiser events. They provide free quotes for anyone interested in using their services, or if anyone is interested in knowing how Biz Swag could help with an upcoming event.
The store had just opened and gotten off to a good start when COVID hit. Phillips said it is hard to know how much the pandemic hurt the business since it has operated mostly after it hit but said he has mostly been pleased with where things are going.
“Actually business has exceeded our expectations,” Phillips said. “We never really had to shut down, and we had a great customer base that stuck with us.”
He said they are fortunate to do a large amount of business with the agriculture industry. Since a lot of that industry didn’t have to shut down, the agricultural industry was able to keep working and still had the means and need to do business with them.
Biz Swag was able to meet most business’ needs when they needed it this past year, but the one thing COIVD did affect the most, and still is to a lesser extent, was their product supply.
“We outsource a lot,” said Phillips, “so certain items are not always in stock even now. Even basic t-shirts and hats are often on backorder--apparel especially. Other items are not so bad. Hand sanitizer was really hard to get for our customers for the first six months.”
He also said they had hoped to have a store grand opening but that COVID hit before they felt they could plan a formal event for the community.
Now that things are starting to open up the pair said they are hopeful their business will pick up even more as new businesses start up and old ones start reintroducing themselves to the public.
Ironically that means they plan to start promoting themselves more too now.
“We are trying to grow,” Phillips said. “We keep seeking out new leads and new customers. Most of our advertising is from word of mouth right now, which is great, but we plan to do some radio ads soon to help with that. We hope to put together a website soon too, but we do have a Facebook page that the public can go to to find out more about us.”
He said a lot of their business comes from Dickinson County businesses and organizations but that they are starting to get business from outside the county and even the state now.
If business picks up much more, Phillips said they may have to hire an additional employee. Until then, it will be just he and Ferris providing the small-town customer service they promise their customers.
“We take pride in our customer service,” Phillips said. “We get it right and to our customers in a timely manner. If we don’t, we make it right. We take care of our customers.”
Biz Swag is located at 308 N. Broadway. Hours of operation are: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
