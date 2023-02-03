This story is part two of two in the story of Bill VanDe Creek.
A good place to learn about Bill VanDe Creek is his 15-year-old garage. Inside, which can fit two pick-up trucks with some room to spare, are the parts, tools and remnants of VanDe Creek’s craft: building machines to pull weights, big and small.
Throughout the garage are pieces and parts to make a quality pedal tractor. Along the left wall are VanDe Creek’s machines and tools: a couple workbenches carrying his current project, a mill, a lathe near the corner on the back wall. Quarter-inch aluminum sits against the back wall. In front of the aluminum is a well-used recliner and a fold-up chair. Boxes and pieces of John Deere pedal tractors lay on the ground and on various tables. A few steering wheels hanging from the back wall next to a line of shelves. Full and empty cardboard boxes are piled throughout the garage. From the ceiling hang relics of the past; a set of pistons, old pedal tractors and other parts.
“As long as I can build a pedal tractor once in a while, I’ll be happy,” VanDe Creek said.
Pedal Pulling
VanDe Creek decided to sell the parts of his mini-rod to pay for his son’s college bills. While his pulling days were over, VanDe Creek’s found a new outlet for his expertise. Or, more accurately, an outlet found him.
“My sister-in-law found a newspaper article back from Minnesota, and she showed me this picture and says, ‘could you put on a kid’s pedal pull?’ I didn’t even know what she was talking about,” VanDe Creek said. “She showed me this picture. I’m looking; it’s a piss-poor picture that I can hardly see what the sled looks like or nothing, let alone anything else.”
His sister-in-law and others wanted VanDe Creek to run a pedal pull for a festival in Hope. He agreed and decided to build his own sled. The year was 1984.
“They suggested I take piece of plywood board, make a track and have someone put a brick on the ply board as they go by, or something like that, every five feet. I thought, ‘you’ve been tractor pulling too many years to pull that trick.” So I built my first sled,” he said. “Nothing was automatic on it. Just a matter of a cable wrapping up on a shaft, and it worked good.”
He took his tractor to the Hope festival and ran his first tractor pedal pull event on a baseball field. He then agreed to bring his tractor and sled to the Central Kansas Free Fair in Abilene. As VanDe Creek put it, the domino effect began, and people from towns across Kansas asked him to run a pedal pull at their festivals and events. So each weekend after his work week as a mechanic, he would load his tractors and sled in the back of his Datsun pick-up truck and drove to whatever town wanted a pedal pull.
“A lot of times, we did a Friday night pull, did two, sometimes three, on a Saturday if I could get them lined up in a circle, then maybe one on Sunday,” he said. My wife and I did a hell of a lot of pulls on weekends.”
He started with one base model tractor and one sled. Then he built two tractors. By the time he retired from pulling, he had several tractors and sleds.
“I remember the (Kansas) centennial year... every town in the country was celebrating 100 years,” he said. “I know for a fact my wife and I about run the wheels off of that Datsun. We, honestly, did 72 pulls in one year.”
A Game
VanDe Creek said he had a private game with himself at each pull. His goal was to situate the tractor and weight on the skid at each pull to only allow one kid to pull past the maximum length of 30 ft. Eventually, he got to a skill level were he could adjust to each location and meet his goal.
“You’ll screw up every once in a while and let five or six kids out the end, and you don’t really need to be pulling them over again, but that does happen,” VanDe Creek said. “Or you’ll put too much weight in and they’ll stop four, five feet from the end, and that don’t look good. The people watching like to watch them kids fly down the track and then come to a slow stop, instead of a screeching halt.”
There was one particular pull where two 7-year-old girls made VanDe Creek look silly. The pull was in southwest Kansas. It was going normally until the two girls took their turns. Both girls pulled the full length easily, parking the tractor at the boundary instead of being forced to stop from the weight. The other children their age were pulling normal lengths below the maximum. Perturbed as to how the girls managed to pedal the tractor with such ease, VanDe Creek had to retrieve more weights from his trailer for the girls’ second run. They again pulled to the boundary. For a second time, he walked to his trailer and put more weight on the sled. For the third time, the girls pulled the tractor and sled to the maximum.
“After two times, (the locals) finally told me that these girls had nothing to do, so the gym teacher took them on that summer and put them in training in the gym,” he said. “They were 100% solid from the top to the bottom. Those little girls just kicked my butt terrible that day.”
VanDe Creek then had to remove bunch of the weight so the 9-year-olds could pedal the tractor at least halfway down the track.
In general, wrestlers are also generally good at tractor pulling, he said.
Building Pedal Tractors
Each of the tractors children have pedaled in a VanDe Creek pedal pull have been handcrafted by the man himself.
To start, he purchases a John Deere pedal tractor and cuts it in half. The models cost around $300. He keeps the front of the model and, cuts off, modifies and replaces the rest.
“I’ll make this whole back end because nothing back here is thick enough or strong enough,” VanDe Creek said.
The frame is made from quarter-inch aluminum that VanDe Creek’s brother welds together. He specifically uses aluminum to make the frame heavier and sturdier. The weak point of a tractor is the frame because it holds and carries the weight of the tractor’s parts and the rider.
“If you put a great big kid on a regular tractor like that, they’re going to bend that,” he said. “I manufacture my own with the aid of a mill back here (in the garage). I guarantee you ain’t going to bend one of those.”
He crafts a bar of iron to fit underneath the front end of the tractor to add weigh to improve the traction. The bar weighs about 10 pounds. On the first tractors he created, he used the leftover lead from his mini rod instead of iron.
He replaces the steering wheels with custom $90 steering wheels. The wheel is only for holding onto, however, as VanDe Creek removes the steering mechanism to keep the tractor’s motion forward when pedaled.
He modifies the seat to be adjustable. The adjustability allows children to easily sit on and get off compared to the standard model.
For the pedals, he purchases and installs pedals meant for off-road bicycles.
The tires are filled with foam instead of air to give more weight and prevent wobbling when pedaling.
He also built installed fenders above the tires. Their purpose was to prevent children from giving themselves a start by turning the wheels by hand.
“You get some place where the kids are used to pulling, and they think their going to reach down a grab that tire and give a little push,” he said. “It ain’t there. The fender’s there. It almost made me laugh.”
The chain he installs is #40 roller chain. For comparison, #50 roller chain is used for heavy machinery such as a combine. He hides the chain underneath the frame purposefully because he does not like the chain showing.
“I don’t use anything cheap. When they’re built, they’re built to last forever,” VanDe Creek said. “You have to have everything just perfect or it’s a pain in the butt for a kid to pedal.”
President Once More
After a couple of years of running pedal pulls, VanDe Creek received a call from Karla Bortz from Pratt, Kansas. She and others were forming the first Kansas Pedal Pullers Association, with her as the president. She asked VanDe Creek if he could bring his tractors and sled to a fair and join with the association to host a pedal pull. He agreed. Together with two sleds and four tractors, the group garnered about 400 children for the pull.
Sometime after the fair pull, VanDe Creek received another call from Bortz. She and her husband bought a corn farm, and she decided to step down as president of the association and wanted VanDe Creek to take over. Whether he wanted to or not, Bortz sent all the association’s pull equipment to VanDe Creek, and he became the president. He stayed as president until 2021, staying in the position for around 35 years. He also was the president of the National Pedal Pull Association from 2017 to 2021.
Age
Unfortunately, VanDe Creek’s body has rebelled against him. He cannot participate in pedal pulls anymore due to a heart problem, neuropathy and being 78 years old. He sold his business and all his equipment to Mark and Kathy Whitsal from Bennington but still has one tractor and one sled.
He’s not done building though. He is in the middle of building a four-wheel pedal tractor. He’s never built a tractor with four wheel drive, so he’s making one for children ages four to five. A benefit of four-wheel is the additional mechanism and replacing the front two tires with his foam-filled tires adds weight to the tractor to help with traction.
And so in his garage, Bill VanDe Creek is working on what possibly will be his last pedal tractor.
“Got to do something,” he said. “It wasn’t in my nature to come home and sit in front of the TV.”
Part one told Bill VanDe Creek’s story in building and competing with mini hot rod, published in the Jan. 31 edition of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
