Antique jewelry are pieces aged roughly 100 years or older; vintage is generally accepted as pieces 50 to 100 years old — anything created between 1923 and 1973. Those definitions, however, vary depending on who is asked. Industry experts such as those at Goldstein Diamonds, classify anything over 20 years as vintage, according their website.
But whether jewelry is vintage; antique; or costume, which is mass produced; the antique stores in Abilene are ripe for the picking in finding unique pieces.
Deborah Mullen, owner of a store new on the Abilene antique scene, Vintage Bling and Antique Things, 300 N. Broadway Ave., is focusing much of her attention on the vintage jewelry.
She makes no claim at being an expert in the field. Rather, she is learning as she goes along. Collecting and selling vintage jewelry was never something on her radar as a potential hobby or source of income, until several years after her husband died.
“It’s been 15 years since I lost my husband, and I had a lot of health problems for quite a few years after that,” she said. “It was about nine, 10 years ago that I decided, ‘I gotta get out of this bed and get back to the world.’ That’s when I started going to auctions again.”
When her husband was alive, she never collected anything. But as she reintroduced herself to the world of auctions and antiques, Mullen was drawn to the jewelry.
“I started going to auctions and saw the pretty jewelry and just started buying pieces at a time,” she said. “Then I started buying big boxes.”
While she has many pieces for sale on display, she has thousands more necklaces, brooches, earrings, tie clips and more, in boxes in the corner of the store, waiting for her to finish sorting through.
With several years under her belt now, Mullen is beginning to recognize some of the brand names, which pieces are collectible and what ones she needs to research.
With several boxes of jewelry to sort through, and more coming in every time she goes to an auction, Mullen never knows when she’ll stumble across a valuable find. She has found several pieces that had real diamonds, emeralds, gold and turquoise, which is her favorite. Some of it she puts out for sale and some of it finds its way into her private collection.
“I save a lot of it for myself,” she said.
If it’s gold or silver and she doesn’t think has a resale value, she sells it to jewelry stores for scrap.
While she has sold some pieces for several hundred dollars, her most valuable find wasn’t even a piece of jewelry, she said. One day, She and her daughter Melissa Dawn, who is her partner and store manager, went to an estate auction and picked up a few random pieces.
“When I got home, I looked at one of them and it was a coin,” she said. “I showed it to my daughter and we kept looking at it and finally we researched it and it was a real English coin. We ended up selling it and got $500 for it at a pawn shop.”
She said it’s always fun to research the pieces she finds, especially when she comes across something that is collectible or has more than just aesthetic value. Among the pieces on display are several made with gem stones, several of which she is still researching to learn what they are and their value.
“I can now recognize turquois, malachite and blue agate,” she said. “A lot of the stones I don’t know, I am slowly learning.”
She is also learning what people are looking for when they purchase vintage jewelry. Brooches, she said, are making a comeback in popularity, including in men’s fashion.
Although brooches tend to be thought of as a woman’s accessory their use in men’s fashion dates to medieval days. In more recent history lapel pins became an option in lieu of a brooch. The difference between the two, according to men’s fashion experts, is the size with a lapel pin measuring smaller than a brooch at, typically, 1 to 1 1/2 inches.
Also popular in men’s fashion is a two-pin brooch. The larger part is attached to the lapel and a smaller piece pinned to the pocket of a jacket with the two pieces connected by a decorative chain.
Mullen’s collection of brooches spans from small delicate pieces to large blingy statement pieces.
“People like the bling,” she said. “They want something that stands out, that sparkles, and that’s what I like too. I like anything that sparkles.”
When it comes to personal taste, everybody has a look they are going for, Mullen said. Much of the vintage jewelry is timeless, but some pieces she has are reminiscent of specific styles and time periods — like art deco.
Today, with nearly a decade of collecting behind her, starting this hobby was not just about finding unique, possibly collectible, vintage jewelry, it was about finding herself.
“It's forcing me out of my bed, out of my comfort zone,” she said. “Before, when I lived in Salina, I stayed in my bed, watched TV and played with my dogs. I didn't do much of anything. Now, this is my passion.”
