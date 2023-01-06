Antique jewelry are pieces aged roughly 100 years or older; vintage is generally accepted as pieces 50 to 100 years old — anything created between 1923 and 1973. Those definitions, however, vary depending on who is asked. Industry experts such as those at Goldstein Diamonds, classify anything over 20 years as vintage, according their website.

But whether jewelry is vintage; antique; or costume, which is mass produced; the antique stores in Abilene are ripe for the picking in finding unique pieces.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.