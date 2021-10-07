The 11th year of the Impact the Cure race, after a break in 2020 due to Covid-19, starts on Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
Though the race is back for 2021, Impact Sports and Fitness decided to scale back on some of the events for health reasons.
“So after taking a break, we are trying to get back into it,” Impact Sports and Fitness Director Raelyn Racy said. “We have scaled down all the events just due to the uptick again in Covid cases.”
The list of events and activities not available this year include: Kid’s races, Wiener Dog Race, Children’s Face Painting and Pancake breakfast. The events included this Saturday include: Survivor Recognition at 7:50 a.m., 5K Road Race at 8 a.m., 2 Mile Fun Walk at 8:05 a.m. and awards at 9:15 a.m.
“We’re also of course going to be honoring any survivors that are present for the day and they’ll be asked to come forward and receive a small gift,” Racy said.
The annual Impact the Cure race started when a local resident voiced their desire to create an event to raise awareness for breast cancer.
“We had someone that came to us who had a passion, and I’m not sure if she had dealt with some family members that had suffered with breast cancer, but had an interest in wanting to do some event in town to raise some awareness for breast cancer,” Racy said.
With the ideals of the community member, all funds raised during the race will go to Memorial Hospital’s fund for free mammography services for uninsured in Dickinson County.
For those who can’t participate on Saturday, the category of ‘Couch Potato’ is open for those who want to donate, but can’t come to the run.
“If you can’t make it to the event, but still want to support it you can be our couch potato, but that doesn’t mean they’re lazy and don’t want to walk.” Racy said.
While discussing all the parts of the race and charity, Racy explains her favorite part of Impact the Cure every year.
“It’s just community support,’ Racy said. “I mean, we get a lot of donations from businesses to help. We could not put on an event of this size on our own. So, it’s been great to see the community support businesses sponsor. Some businesses in town pay for their employees to come and participate, so we have different teams. The hospital pays for employees to come down and participate. We have lots of volunteers. It’s just great to see so many people in our community backing something like this.”
“So we encourage anyone to give us a call for more information or to come out on Saturday and get signed up and walk with us,” Racy added.
People can call (785) 263-3888 or visit their facility at 418 N. Broadway for more information.
