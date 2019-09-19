The 10th annual Impact the Cure on Saturday, Oct. 12, will give both runners and non-runners of all ages the opportunity to celebrate life and raise funds to help fight breast cancer in Dickinson County.
The Impact the Cure 5K is a certified course — USATF certification KS16006GAN.
Impact the Cure is an annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run and 2-Mile Fun Walk in downtown Abilene hosted by Impact Sports and Fitness, 418 N. Broadway. The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, starting at Impact Sports and Fitness and is open to people of all ages and fitness levels.
Pre-registration is $20 and includes an Impact the Cure long sleeve t-shirt. Couch Potato fee (for those who are unable to participate but wish to support the cause) is a donation of $20 and you receive a t-shirt. Interested persons may pre-register at Impact Sports and Fitness or by visiting www.impactthecure.com (click on the registration tab). Please note there is a fee of $0.75 for all online registrations.
Registration the day of the event is $25 (t-shirt not guaranteed for day-of registrations). Registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Impact Sports & Fitness.
Impact the Cure offers a full schedule of activities beginning with an informal ceremony at 7:45 a.m. recognizing cancer survivors as a group. Survivors will receive a special gift (please note on the registration form if you are a cancer survivor). Following the race, enjoy a pancake breakfast and entertainment as Chris Cakes shows off their fancy pancake flipping skills.
The breakfast is open to everyone in the community. One does not have to be registered for the run/walk to enjoy the breakfast. Booths with information about breast cancer and local health care resources will be available. There will also be vendor booths, some will offer pink breast cancer-related items and other merchandise available for purchase!
In its fifth year are the free kid’s races starting at 8:45 a.m. There’s a 100-yard race for kindergarten and under, Down the Block race for first, second and third graders, and the Around the Block race for fourth, fifth and sixth graders. All participants in the kid’s races will receive a ribbon. The first three male and female finishers in each category will receive a place ribbon.
The Wiener Dog Race will begin at approximately 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Impact Sports & Fitness. The race is open to miniature dachshunds and all small dog breeds (15 pounds and under).
The entry fee is $5 per dog the day of the event (no pre-registration), with all proceeds going to Impact the Cure. Be sure to put some pink on your dog to show support for the event. Pink on the dog is not a requirement to participate). Enter your dog or come out and watch these dogs participate in the friendly competition to add to the fun of the day.
The overall “wiener” will get a small prize and every participant will receive a ribbon with the first 20 dogs registered also receiving a shirt. It is fun to watch for everyone.
Bring the kids for Face Painting which is free of charge.
An awards ceremony will follow the completion of all events. Overall male and female 5K winners, and first, second and third place 5K finishers in each age group will be awarded.
The fun walk is noncompetitive and will not have awards. All Impact the Cure participants will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Proceeds raised by Impact the Cure will fund local breast health initiatives by providing free mammograms and mammography services to uninsured residents in Dickinson County and assist with the purchase of 3D mammography equipment at Memorial Hospital. Mammograms and mammography services are provided by Memorial Hospital’s Imaging and Radiology Department, 511 N.E. Tenth Street.
This is a wonderful event for your friends and family to enjoy. So bring them, along with your running shoes, and contribute to the local fight against breast cancer.
For more information on Impact the Cure, contact Impact Sports and Fitness at (785) 263-3888 or visit www.impactthecure.com.
